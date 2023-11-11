The pair’s unbeaten sixth wicket partnership was worth 65, and provided another indication of how important the squad is to South Africa’s World Cup campaign.
Phehlukwayo stars in what is likely to be his only World Cup match
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images/Getty Images
The Narendra Modi Stadium wasn’t exactly bursting at the seams.
Just under 11,000 spectators strode up its vast concrete steps to watch a match that had little bearing on the direction of the tournament, but one which still created tension for a player likely featuring in his only match of this tournament.
Andile Phehlukwayo has dutifully worn the bright yellow bib, carried drinks onto the field for his teammates and helped out with fielding stints when the bowlers needed a break from the harsh conditions.
He attends every training session and team meeting — for both batters and bowlers — but until Friday had yet to play a match.
Having taken a wicket, and played a part with the ball in restricting Afghanistan to 244, he might have believed his job for the night was done.
SA end round-robin phase of World Cup with win against Afghanistan
But South Africa found the going tough against Afghanistan’s set of spinners, and with 63 runs needed to win off 78 balls, Phehlukwayo made his way to the centre of the massive arena.
“It was a tough period in the game, their spinners were difficult to pick, they have bowled well throughout this tournament,” said Phehlukwayo, who was playing in his 77th ODI.
“My plan was to soak up the pressure, actually face as few dot balls as possible, but that didn’t really work.” He faced 21 dot balls in his 37-ball innings, most importantly seeing off the threat of the spinners and once Afghanistan were forced to return to their medium pacer Naveen ul-Haq, Phehlukwayo, attacked.
He launched Naveen for a straight six, then pulled him for another, followed by a drive through covers for four and then ending the match with an enormous six over square leg.
“The communication to Andile coming in there was they have to take wickets now so they're going to bowl their best bowlers now so ‘tough it out,’” said Rassie van der Dussen, who anchored the South African innings with an unbeaten 76 off 95 balls.
“I gave him some good plans in terms of how the wicket was playing and he managed to get through that and then as soon as those three guys were bowled out we knew we could target the other guys,” Van der Dussen added.
Enoch Nkwe hopeful majority of current Proteas squad will be available for 2027 World Cup in SA
The pair’s unbeaten sixth wicket partnership was worth 65, and provided another indication of how important the squad is to South Africa’s World Cup campaign.
Every player has now featured and made critical contributions.
“Throughout this whole campaign, it's been such a squad effort and it’s not just the players, just the support staff and everyone as well,” said Van der Dussen.
Phehlukwayo played all nine matches in the Proteas' 2019 World Cup campaign, but where he was once the main all-rounder in the starting team, that is no longer the case.
He is not among the national contracted players this year and owes his spot in the squad to the injury suffered by Sisanda Magala.
“It’s been interesting,” said Phehlukwayo.
“It’s part of life, things like that (not getting a national contract) can happen. But it's about going back to the drawing board, understanding you need to work harder and fixing the small things you can in your game,” he said.
“I'm really happy for him to get a chance and to remind everyone what he's about as a player,” said Van der Dussen.
“He's one of those players, where it seems like he always contributes but often he’s not the hero.”
Van der Dussen asking SA to bat second does not mean they will lose
Enoch Nkwe hopeful majority of current Proteas squad will be available for 2027 World Cup in SA
Yes, it’s South Africa and Australia in a Cricket World Cup semifinal again
