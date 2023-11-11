While Orlando Pirates midfielder Katlego Otladisa admits to battling nerves ahead of his first Soweto derby, he remains confident the Sea Robbers will win the match.
Otladisa joined Pirates ahead of the season from relegated Marumo Gallants and will experience the Soweto derby when his side take on hosts Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
The fixture is one of the biggest clashes on the African continent and it’s almost every local player’s dream to be part of it.
Otladisa, 27, will hope he also gets a chance to play as coach Jose Riveiro seeks his first DStv Premiership win over Amakhosi.
“It will be my first one obviously, I’m a bit nervous. I really don’t know what to expect, I haven’t been there at the derby, so I don’t know what the vibe is like,” Otladisa said during an Adidas activation at Maponya Mall in Soweto.
“I’m looking forward to it and obviously we are going to win.”
Pirates midfielder Otladisa remains upbeat about victory in the Soweto derby
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Otladisa had a good start to his career with the Buccaneers as he has already won the MTN8 title with them.
“It’s always nice to win something, like the first cup of the season in South Africa that is there. It was an overwhelming feeling winning with Pirates,” he said.
“I wanted to associate myself with a winning fraternity and Pirates have been doing well lately, let’s be honest. A season ago they won a double. I wanted that feeling as well and to tag along with the team.”
After doing well with Gallants in Africa last season, helping them reach the Caf Confederation Cup semifinals, Otladisa had quite a few suitors.
“Everyone wants to play for a big club and Pirates is one of the biggest institutions in South Africa, it’s a great feeling to be here,” he said.
Otladisa has made four appearances off the bench for Pirates this season and is aiming for more minutes.
