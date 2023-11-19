Head stars as Australia champions of the world, despair for hosts India

Having started the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with back-to-back defeats, Australia will leave the tournament carrying the trophy back to Melbourne after defeating India by six wickets in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Australia delivered their two best performances of the tournament against South Africa in the semifinal and India in the final. Those matches they lost in the first week, coincidentally, were against India and South Africa.

Sunday’s triumph began with the ball, after Pat Cummins’ somewhat surprising decision to bowl upon winning the toss. It continued with another aggressive effort in the field, then was finished off with a calculated partnership between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne that sucked the life out of Rohit Sharma’s side and the joy out of nation that had been swept into a fervour by India’s 10-match winning streak in the tournament.

Australia, however, win the matches that matter and at the Narendra Modi Stadium they used every ounce of street smarts and skill to silence a crowd of over 100,000 people.

Head was sublime, hanging on through a pair of bruising new ball spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami to become just the seventh batter, and third Australian, to score a century in a World Cup final.