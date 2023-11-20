Cricket

India coach Dravid hails exceptional Rohit despite final heartbreak

20 November 2023 - 11:24 By Shrivathsa Sridhar in Ahmedabad
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
India captain Rohit Sharma cuts a dejected figure after losing the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Sunday.
India captain Rohit Sharma cuts a dejected figure after losing the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Sunday.
Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India coach Rahul Dravid described captain Rohit Sharma as an exceptional leader despite the team's six-wicket defeat by Australia in the World Cup final that ended their 10-match winning streak in the tournament.

Batting more aggressively than ever before, Rohit played a crucial role during the World Cup by giving his team explosive starts in the power play overs to help them arrive in Ahmedabad for the final as firm favourites on the back of a stellar run.

“His batting was fantastic, the way he set the tone for us. “We knew we wanted to play a certain way and we wanted to play a positive attacking brand of cricket,” Dravid told reporters. “And he was very committed to doing that.

“He wanted to lead by example. I thought right through the tournament, he was quite superb in doing that. And yeah, I just can't speak more highly of him as a person and as a leader.”

India were reduced to 81-3 after Rohit made a 31-ball 47 and Dravid said the team fell 30-40 short of a competitive total as Australia chased down their target with seven overs to spare thanks to Travis Head's 137.

“I thought they bowled well through that period,” Dravid said. “It felt like the ball was stopping in the afternoon a little bit more than it did in the evening.

“And not that there was a lot of dew, to be honest, but it just felt like the ball came on to the bat a lot better in the evening. There was that period where the ball was stopping.

“We weren't able to get boundaries. We were rotating the strike, but we weren't able to hit those boundaries.”

Dravid, who was tight-lipped about his future, said the team would reflect on their campaign after the dust settles.

“There were a lot of emotions in that dressing room. It was tough to see as a coach, because I know how hard these guys have worked, what they've put in and the sacrifices they've made,” Dravid added.

“That's sport. That happens. And the better team won on the day. I'm sure the sun will come up tomorrow morning. We'll learn from it. We'll reflect and move on, as will everyone else.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Cummins says World Cup triumph pinnacle of Australia’s stellar year

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said Sunday's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final win over India that earned his nation a record-extending sixth title in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Australia underline big-match credentials with stunning India takedown

India dominate the business side of global cricket by virtually every metric but Australia showed commercial clout counts for little when teams ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Head stars as Australia are champions of the world, despair for hosts India

Having started the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with back-to-back defeats, Australia will leave the tournament carrying the trophy back to Melbourne ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Australia silence a nation as India post modest target in World Cup final

The silence — cold, deathly, depressing. When it’s more than 100,000 people falling silent, it’s downright eerie. That’s what greeted Virat Kohli as ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I would never consider stepping down in a semifinal’: Bavuma, as Proteas return

The idea of stepping down for the World Cup semifinal against Australia did not cross the mind of Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma, he said as the ...
Sport
1 day ago

De Kock’s tournament for ages elevates his status in the Proteas ODI Pantheon

Where will Quinton de Kock’s 2023 World Cup campaign rank in terms of Proteas performances?
Sport
1 day ago

Walter backs Bavuma as Proteas return from unsuccessful World Cup

Proteas coach Rob Walter has given his unequivocal backing for Temba Bavuma, even though it is not clear whether the opening batter will continue as ...
Sport
1 day ago

Another World Cup failure: This is how Proteas rated in India

Rating the Proteas after a World Cup in which they exceeded expectations but suffered another agonising exit.
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas' Miller weighs up whether to continue until 2027 World Cup

David Miller was unsure whether a home World Cup in 2027 would be on his agenda following his second painful loss in a semifinal, this time to ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. After record seventh ATP Finals title Djokovic eyes ‘Golden Slam’ in 2024 Sport
  2. Tshabalala praises Sundowns Ladies’ intensity winning Champions League final Soccer
  3. India dominate World Cup XI, De Kock gets nod for Proteas Cricket
  4. The best and (some of the) worst of the Cricket World Cup Cricket
  5. How club boss who found Pirates’ new star Baloni never made money from it Sport

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...