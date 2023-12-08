Cricket

Proteas blackout on SABC

08 December 2023 - 14:21 By Stuart Hess
Virat Kohli and his Indian teammates won't be seen on the SABC this summer.
Image: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The SABC will not broadcast the Proteas’ high-profile cricket series against India that starts on Sunday after the public broadcaster reneged on its agreement with Cricket South Africa (CSA) because it couldn’t find a sponsor. 

CSA said on Friday it had been “involved in protracted negotiations” with the SABC over the “free-to-air” rights for the tour.

At the end of November, CSA said it had received an offer from the SABC at what it described as a “huge discounted rate.”

Despite being short of what it wanted or valued the rights as being, CSA accepted the offer on Thursday. However, just hours later, the SABC withdrew the offer citing the withdrawal of potential partners. 

The SABC held a meeting on Friday where the series was discussed.  

CSA said it remained willing to sign an agreement with the SABC should it secure sponsorship for the broadcast. 

The series with India starts on Sunday with the first of three T20 Internationals. Thereafter the teams meet in a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by two Tests, the first of which starts on Boxing Day. 

The SABC has previously struggled to secure funding for major sporting events and only reached agreements at the 11th hour to show the Rugby and Cricket World Cup tournaments. 

