India capitulate to hand SA an emphatic innings win in Boxing Day Test

The end, when it came, came quickly.

India folded like the proverbial deck of cards.

The ‘final frontier,’ as many in India have described South Africa, remains unconquered.

To the list of great captains who have led India in Test series’ in this country and lost or drew, can now be added the name of Rohit Sharma - who personally had dreadful match scoring five and naught.

This first Test eventually turned into a rout, with the Proteas registering an innings and 32-run victory, a first win by an innings since beating England at Lord’s in 2022 and the first against India, since Jacques Kallis’s maiden double ton inspired an innings and 25-run win in 2010.

It was an almost embarrassing capitulation.