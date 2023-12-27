Jansen, who claimed one wicket after 15 overs, struggled on the day but Rabada said he is not short of support.
‘It was just my day’: Rabada on his five-star Boxing Day Test day one display
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Proteas front-line fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada was almost lost for words when asked to describe his masterful, clinical and almost flawless performance on day one of the Boxing Day Test against India in Centurion.
Rabada ended the rain-affected opening day at SuperSport Park with 5/44 and his 14th five-wicket haul as South Africa reduced India to 208/8 after they asked the visitors to bat first on a spicy deck on Tuesday.
The highlight of his performance came from the last ball of the 31st over when Rabada got the ball to drift into Virat Kohli, who picked up a “fainty” on the way to Kyle Verreynne behind the stumps.
“Get the ball in the right area, that’s what you try to do on any pitch you play on and that’s what I tried to do today,” was the simple explanation by five-star Rabada on how he went about his business.
“Today was just my day. Sometimes it just happens that way and I am happy with the way I bowled. India have a quality batting line up with a bit of experience and we would have taken the score of 208/8 before the game started, especially because we sent them in to bat.
“Days like this happen in cricket because sometimes you get the ball in the right area and you are not so successful.”
Rabada, who was rested for the white ball part of the series against India, said he worked hard in training to be ready for the Tests. He praised fellow bowlers Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee for a good shift on Tuesday.
“I focused on my training, I knew what I wanted to get out of that.
“Gerald, Nandre and Marco, they have proven they are wicket-takers. Nandre picked up two quick ones on his debut. They have the X-factor about them and bowling on a pitch like that will assist them.
“The nice thing about Test cricket is you can have a second crack at it. All in all I didn’t think we bowled badly but there is room for improvement.”
Jansen, who claimed one wicket after 15 overs, struggled on the day but Rabada said he is not short of support.
“In a team environment, it is about supporting each other and with Marco it’s about getting him firing at his best again. Playing cricket year in and year out is challenging, especially as a bowler playing at the highest level.
“Your intensity has to be up all the time and there is the travelling [factored] into that, so it can be exhausting. Sometimes when things are not going your way, you have to ride it out and keep finding your way.
“That’s what he is doing. He is doing a great job, when he is on song we know what he can do. The wheel turns. It is not far away.”
Rabada reflected on the wicket of Kohli.
“It swung away late. Most of the time he plays a miss or covers that channel because he is a fantastic player. When you play against him, you have to be switched on. I am glad I got the ‘fainty’ there.”
