Cricket

‘It was just my day’: Rabada on his five-star Boxing Day Test day one display

27 December 2023 - 07:19
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma of India on day one of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma of India on day one of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Proteas front-line fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada was almost lost for words when asked to describe his masterful, clinical and almost flawless performance on day one of the Boxing Day Test against India in Centurion. 

Rabada ended the rain-affected opening day at SuperSport Park with 5/44 and his 14th five-wicket haul as South Africa reduced India to 208/8 after they asked the visitors to bat first on a spicy deck on Tuesday. 

The highlight of his performance came from the last ball of the 31st over when Rabada got the ball to drift into Virat Kohli, who picked up a “fainty” on the way to Kyle Verreynne behind the stumps. 

“Get the ball in the right area, that’s what you try to do on any pitch you play on and that’s what I tried to do today,” was the simple explanation by five-star Rabada on how he went about his business.

“Today was just my day. Sometimes it just happens that way and I am happy with the way I bowled. India have a quality batting line up with a bit of experience and we would have taken the score of 208/8 before the game started, especially because we sent them in to bat. 

“Days like this happen in cricket because sometimes you get the ball in the right area and you are not so successful.” 

Rabada, who was rested for the white ball part of the series against India, said he worked hard in training to be ready for the Tests. He praised fellow bowlers Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee for a good shift on Tuesday. 

“I focused on my training, I knew what I wanted to get out of that.

“Gerald, Nandre and Marco, they have proven they are wicket-takers. Nandre picked up two quick ones on his debut. They have the X-factor about them and bowling on a pitch like that will assist them. 

“The nice thing about Test cricket is you can have a second crack at it. All in all I didn’t think we bowled badly but there is room for improvement.” 

Jansen, who claimed one wicket after 15 overs, struggled on the day but Rabada said he is not short of support. 

“In a team environment, it is about supporting each other and with Marco it’s about getting him firing at his best again. Playing cricket year in and year out is challenging, especially as a bowler playing at the highest level. 

“Your intensity has to be up all the time and there is the travelling [factored] into that, so it can be exhausting. Sometimes when things are not going your way, you have to ride it out and keep finding your way. 

“That’s what he is doing. He is doing a great job, when he is on song we know what he can do. The wheel turns. It is not far away.” 

Rabada reflected on the wicket of Kohli. 

“It swung away late. Most of the time he plays a miss or covers that channel because he is a fantastic player. When you play against him, you have to be switched on. I am glad I got the ‘fainty’ there.” 

READ MORE

Hats off ‘KG’: One of Rabada’s greatest spells rocks India in Centurion

The first chants of “Kay-Gee, Kay-Gee, Kay-Gee” poured down from spectators in the left half of the SuperSport Park grandstand as South Africa’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zombieland in Centurion: 5 highlights of Proteas-India, first Test day 1

Kagiso Rabada's superb 5/44 helped the Proteas limit India to 208/8 on day 1 of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.
Sport
23 hours ago

Kagiso Rabada rips heart out of India in second session

Kagiso Rabada ripped the heart out of the Indian middle order in a bruising and calculated post-lunch spell that eventually brought him a 14th Test ...
Sport
1 day ago

Missed chances costly for Proteas after excellent start, Bavuma pulls up

Two missed catches and an injury to captain Temba Bavuma spoiled what otherwise was turning into an excellent morning for the Proteas in the opening ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas win toss and bowl as Burger and Bedingham make Test debuts

Left-arm seamer Nandre Burger and middle-order batter David Bedingham will make their Test debuts for the Proteas in the opening match of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bavuma desperate to protect proud Proteas record against Indian superstars

Because of the limited opportunities available to play Test cricket, every match for South Africa can feel big, more important than the last. But in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas will miss Elgar’s resilience and dogfight, says Conrad

South Africa will miss the hard bastardry that Dean Elgar brought to his role at the top of the batting order, his brief stint as captain and more ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs maybe not being bullied any more, but need to start bullying: ... Soccer
  2. ‘It was just my day’: Rabada on his five-star Boxing Day Test day one display Cricket
  3. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer
  4. Sundowns will not be in festive mood against Swallows Soccer
  5. Sundowns ‘in desperate need of a holiday’: Mokwena after draw against City Soccer

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...