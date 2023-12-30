Nandre Burger savours first taste of Test cricket

India can attest. Burger finished with match figures of 7/83, making a big impression against a stellar batting line-up.
The 28-year-old’s path to the international stage has been anything but smooth. His first-class debut came as a member of the Gauteng Strikers semi-professional team in 2016, which that season still had Devon Conway in the ranks.
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters
Nandre Burger isn’t conventional.
Born in Krugersdorp, he attended Monument High School, a bastion of rugby, and wanted to play tennis, and even considered giving up cricket at 17.
As a fast bowler who delivers 140km/h rockets, he smiles rather than snarls. Unlike other Krugersdorp residents, his drink of choice is coffee rather than brandewyn. Cape Town, where he now resides, suits him better.
Burger is the latest product to roll off the South African fast bowling assembly line.
He stands 1.85m tall, has an energetic approach to the crease, a powerful gather and release, giving him the ability to make life uncomfortable for batters.
“It’s nice to be able to put some fear into someone,” he smiled after his Test debut in Centurion.
India can attest. Burger finished with match figures of 7/83, making a big impression against a stellar batting line-up.
“It’s not intimidating it fires me up more,” he said about the prospect of bowling to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shuman Gill et al.
“I want to be the person that gets them out and ruins their day.”
Burger, who made his international debut in both of the other formats last week, described his first Test as an “unreal experience”.
“It’s a moment I will cherish forever and obviously it felt exceptional.”
He found himself on a hat-trick with his dismissals of KL Rahul and Ravi Ashwin in the second innings, with Kohli in his sights for the landmark delivery. Alas, the Indian great kept it out.
“I wanted to bowl it a bit fuller,” Burger chirped.
The 28-year-old’s path to the international stage has been anything but smooth. His first-class debut came as a member of the Gauteng Strikers semi-professional team in 2016, which that season still had Devon Conway in the ranks.
His own inconsistency, and the number of fast bowlers available to the Highveld Lions franchise in that period saw him head to Cape Town.
Breaking into the Cobras and later Western Province team was made difficult by injuries.
“I missed a season with a stress fracture and then had a heel injury for about half of last season,” he said.
That period provided perspective.
Burger’s natural, if somewhat unrefined ability, meant he’s always been labelled a prospect. That created pressure, but through the extensive rehab sessions, there was emotional growth.
“In the years of trying to bowl quick, my body wasn't ready, but now it seems to be ready.
“It’s tough to miss games and watch everyone else play. But it made me appreciate my teammates more, to be happy for other people and about being selfless.”
