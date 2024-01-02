Cricket SA has ‘utmost respect for Test format as pinnacle of the game we love’

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said it made “every effort” to find a new time slot for the Proteas' two-match Test series with New Zealand, but the “constraints imposed by the global cricket calendar” made that impossible, forcing it to send a ‘B’ team next month.

A firestorm has erupted — mainly in Australia — where CSA and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have faced the ire of some of that country’s ex-players including former captains Steve Waugh and Michael Clarke, about CSA’s decision to prioritise the SA20 over Test cricket. CSA is a majority a shareholder in the SA20.

The Proteas will send a squad featuring seven uncapped players including captain Neil Brand, for the two Tests against the Black Caps starting on February 4 with the second match in Hamilton from February 13.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening CSA said it had noted the concerns expressed by the likes of Waugh and Clarke, but that it still had the “utmost respect for the Test format as the pinnacle of the game we love”.