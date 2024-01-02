Cricket

Cricket SA has ‘utmost respect for Test format as pinnacle of the game we love’

02 January 2024 - 19:55 By Stuart Hess in Cape Town
A general view during a Proteas nets session at Kingsmead in Durban on December 7.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said it made “every effort” to find a new time slot for the Proteas' two-match Test series with New Zealand, but the “constraints imposed by the global cricket calendar” made that impossible, forcing it to send a ‘B’ team next month.

A firestorm has erupted — mainly in Australia — where CSA and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have faced the ire of some of that country’s ex-players including former captains Steve Waugh and Michael Clarke, about CSA’s decision to prioritise the SA20 over Test cricket. CSA is a majority a shareholder in the SA20.

The Proteas will send a squad featuring seven uncapped players including captain Neil Brand, for the two Tests against the Black Caps starting on February 4 with the second match in Hamilton from February 13. 

In a statement released on Tuesday evening CSA said it had noted the concerns expressed by the likes of Waugh and Clarke, but that it still had the “utmost respect for the Test format as the pinnacle of the game we love”. 

CSA pointed out that dates for the tour had been finalised in August 2022 when the Future Tours Programme was announced by the ICC.

“The window for the SA20 had not been determined at that stage. Once it became apparent that there would be a clash, we made every effort to find another mutually suitable time slot for this two-Test series in consultation with New Zealand Cricket,” CSA said. 

New Zealand has a busy home summer, that includes T20 Internationals against Pakistan, the Tests against South Africa and a tour by Australia, which also features two Tests and follows immediately after the Proteas series. 

After that there is the Indian Premier League, the only domestic T20 tournament that has its own window in the calendar, and New Zealand needs to ensure that its international season ends in time to allow both Australia’s and its own players to travel in time to India for that tournament.

