'We will be resilient' — Hamza and understrength Proteas promise to fight in New Zealand

25 January 2024 - 13:55
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
The Proteas' Zubayr Hamza during Day 1 of the Test series against Pakistan at the Wanderers on January 11 2019. File image
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

The Proteas squad to face New Zealand in a two-match Test series may be understrength but they are not short of chemistry and camaraderie.   

The first Test is scheduled to start on February 4 in Tauranga, while the second is set for February 13 in Hamilton. 

A lot has been said about Cricket South Africa (CSA) sending a weakened Test side to New Zealand because most regulars are part of the SA20 second season.  

More than half the players with coach Shukri Conrad have no experience of international cricket.   

While acknowledging it’s not going to be easy for South Africa in the two matches, Zubayr Hamza, one of the experienced players in the team, said they have prepared well and are confident they will represent the country well.   

“We’ve been a group that has been together for at least a month so far with the games we played against West Indies A,” Hamza said.   

“We’ve built a strong chemistry and camaraderie.   

“With regards to the directive we got from the coach, it’s been simple. We are South Africans and we are proud individuals.   

“We will be resilient and try to get as many points as we can. Every match counts and it’s going to be a challenge, but we are looking forward to it.   

“We are going to compete on the park. We are not here to participate.   

“Within the squad the environment has been positive and we are working hard, and it’s about who performs best on the day.”

The last time Hamza, who has six Test matches under his belt, played for the Proteas was in 2022 before he was banned for nine months after he tested positive for a prohibited substance in May that year. 

“It’s been a while since I’ve been part of the national team set-up and the last time I played or represented the country was two years ago in New Zealand, so it’s an exciting time for me,” Hamza said.   

“It’s been a journey filled with learning and I'm excited and looking forward [to the series]. I’ve been enjoying my time in the environment and looking forward to the challenges ahead.”   

Hamza said players see this as an opportunity to stake their claim in the team.

Proteas Test squad: Neil Brand (captain, Titans), David Bedingham (Western Province), Ruan de Swardt (North West Dragons), Clyde Fortuin (Rocks), Zubayr Hamza (Lions), Edward Moore (Western Province), Tshepo Moreki (Lions), Mihlali Mpongwana (Western Province), Duanne Olivier (Lions), Dane Paterson (Western Province), Keegan Petersen (Rocks), Dane Piedt (Knights), Raynard van Tonder (North West Dragons), Shaun von Berg (Rocks) and Khaya Zondo (Dolphins).

READ MORE:

