India unearth a ‘gem’ in Jurel to fill keeping void

A player-of-the-match award in only his second Test, plaudits from the pundits and even a “man crush” from his England counterpart — India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel could not have dreamt of a better start to his international career.

Rishabh Pant's horrific car accident in December 2022 left India searching for someone who could match the 26-year-old's neat glovework and clean hitting.

Part-timer KL Rahul kept wicket in South Africa, while Srikar Bharat was tasked with the job in the first two Tests against England but neither looked a long-term solution.

Jurel made his Test debut in the third match in Rajkot, where India steamrollered England by 434 runs, their biggest long format victory by runs.

The 23-year-old has honed his six-hitting skills in the Indian Premier League and he smashed three of them in his maiden Test knock of 46.