Cricket

SA’s Ismail breaks 130kph barrier with fastest ball in women’s cricket for Mumbai

06 March 2024 - 13:39 By Amlan Chakraborty
Shabnim Ismail of Mumbai Indians delivers a ball during the WIPL match against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India on Tuesday.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Mumbai Indians' South African pace bowler Shabnim Ismail delivered the fastest ball in women's cricket on Tuesday with a 132.1kph ball that thudded into the pads of Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match.

Ismail delivered the thunderbolt with the second ball of the third over of the match and while the lbw appeal was turned down the 35-year-old still entered the record books as the first woman to breach the 130kph mark, according to the International Cricket Council.

Ismail also holds the record for the fastest delivery in women's international cricket having clocked 128kph against West Indies in 2016.

Despite setting a new mark Ismail, who quit international cricket for the Proteas last year, was unhappy with her overall bowling against Delhi after allowing 46 runs in four overs as Mumbai lost by 29 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ismail said she was initially unaware she had bowled such a quick delivery and told broadcasters after Delhi's innings that she was unhappy with the quality of her bowling.

“I was not sure, I don't look at the big screen when I'm bowling,” she said.

“Personally, I'm very disappointed with my bowling. But Delhi Capitals played really well.”

Mumbai's bowling coach, former India quick Jhulan Goswami, said he too had not realised she had set a new mark with the ball, adding he was not overly concerned with Ismail's otherwise expensive spell.

"[It's fine] as long as she's bowling well and hitting the right areas. She's enjoying at the moment, we'll let her continue with that.” 

Reuters

