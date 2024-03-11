‘Exposed’ England will improve after India drubbing, says McCullum

England head coach Brendon McCullum said they will have to do some deep thinking about their approach after being “exposed” in the final four matches in India but is convinced their first series defeat under his watch will make them a better side.

The five-Test series was billed as the biggest test of England's swashbuckling approach to long form cricket, which is built around an aggressive, fearless brand of batting.

Their bid to hand Rohit Sharma's side their first Test series defeat on home soil since 2012 got off to the perfect start with a thrilling win in Hyderabad, where Ollie Pope played arguably the best knock by a touring batter in India.

But that was as good as it got for the tourists as India won the next four to prevail 4-1 and deflate the 'Bazball' hype.

“Sometimes you can get away with things, but when you're exposed in the way we have been in the back end of this series in particular, it does require some pretty deep thinking and some adjustment to make sure we're staying true to what we believe in,” McCullum told BBC Sport.