Cricket

Structure brings improved performances for Warriors: Kruger

18 March 2024 - 17:12 By Amir Chetty
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Warriors allrounder Patrick Kruger believes the structure he has introduced to preparations and game play has contributed to his improved performances.
Warriors allrounder Patrick Kruger believes the structure he has introduced to preparations and game play has contributed to his improved performances.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Warriors all-rounder Patrick Kruger believes the structure he has brought to his training is paying dividends in his performances after another valuable contribution for the side.

Kruger played a role with bat and ball to help his side claim a fourth CSA T20 Challenge win on the trot, his latest showing coming against the Gbets Rocks in a 32-run DLS method victory at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Three of those wins have been achieved with bonus points, keeping them firmly in the top spot on the log and two points ahead of their nearest competitor, the Lions in second place on 17 points.

While Jiveshen Pillay top-scored for the Gqeberha side with 45 in the match and Beyers Swanepoel claimed 4/16 to receive the batter and bowler of the match awards, it is difficult to overlook Kruger’s contributions, particularly in the past two matches.

In Sunday’s encounter, he struck an unbeaten 29 from 24 balls with the bat, helping his side amass 166/6.

In defending the total, Kruger grabbed three important wickets while conceding 20 runs in 2.4 overs, with Swanepoel’s four-fer to derail the Boland side’s chase after an 11-minute rain stoppage as the visitors were dismissed for 117.

Kruger’s stats for this season may not be record-breaking but the returns have been valuable for the Warriors.

He finds himself in second position on the table with seven wickets, just two behind teammate Siya Simetu, who leads the charge with nine scalps.

“I have been good mentally, I was lucky for my season to start well,” Kruger said after the match.

“I try to take things day by day, session by session.

“I’ve brought more structure to my sessions and things are a lot more planned.

“The SA20 also helped me sort out my game and how I go about things, which plays a big role in how I’m playing now, It’s about having confidence in my ability and backing myself.

“I’m a lot calmer now, there is a plan to my batting. The coach always said if you can knock it about at the back end with the odd boundary you never know what you can achieve.”

Given the grey overhead conditions earlier in the day, Kruger said the plan was to bat first.

“We were probably 20 runs short of what we would have liked to achieve.

“The pitch got better to bat on while we were batting, one out of every 10 deliveries stuck in the wicket, but the others were coming through quite nicely and when the lights came on the ball skidded on a bit.

“When the rain came during their batting innings I wouldn’t say it affected us as much as people thought a delay like that would.

“Our main objective, particularly after the stoppage, was to ensure we kept doing what we were doing, keeping it simple, making sure we kept putting the ball in the right areas and making sure we fight to stop every run in the field,” he said.

Kruger believes the drawn-out nature of the tournament will require mental strength from the squad to keep themselves grounded and focused on the next match.

They next play Western Province at St Georges Park on Thursday (2pm).

HeraldLIVE

MORE:

Kruger, Swanepoel bowl Warriors to bonus point victory over Rocks

Four wickets by Beyers Swanepoel and three by Patrick Kruger helped the Dafabet Warriors claim a comfortable 32-run bonus point victory via the DLS ...
Sport
1 day ago

Injured Ngidi misses IPL but expected to return in time for T20 World Cup

Lungi Ngidi will miss this year’s Indian Premier League with a lower back injury though his availability for the T20 World Cup is not expected to be ...
Sport
3 days ago

STUART HESS | A draw? Of blood, I hope, because cricket can’t lose the importance of winning

Success can be achieved with attractive cricket, without succumbing to chat about not concerning themselves about outcomes
Sport
3 days ago

Rabada's class proves difference in Lions thrilling T20 Challenge triumph

Based on the respective team sheets, the outcome of the this CSA T20 Challenge encounter seemed inevitable, but the DP World (Central Gauteng) Lions ...
Sport
2 days ago

State of Pietermaritzburg Oval causes more embarrassment for Cricket SA

Cricket South Africa’s T20 Challenge, already hampered by poor attendance, incurred further embarrassment for the organisation on Tuesday when it was ...
Sport
6 days ago

Simetu helps Warriors down star-studded Titans in T20 Challenge

The Dafabet (Eastern Cape) Warriors emerged victorious by two runs in a thrilling CSA T20 Challenge encounter over the Momentum Multiply (Northerns) ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lorch brace hands Sundowns laboured cup win against diligent Maritzburg Soccer
  2. Guardiola focused on ‘final’ against Arsenal Soccer
  3. Diallo’s last-gasp extra time winner sends Man U past Liverpool into semis Soccer
  4. Riveiro says Pirates’ Makhaula recovering in hospital after collapse Soccer
  5. Mokwena happy with teen Letlhaku’s debut in Sundowns’ cup win against Maritzburg Soccer

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Former Bolt driver Emmanuel Mudau hit with multiple life sentences