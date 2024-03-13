Simetu helps Warriors down star-studded Titans in T20 Challenge

The Dafabet (Eastern Cape) Warriors emerged victorious by two runs in a thrilling CSA T20 Challenge encounter over the Momentum Multiply (Northerns) Titans on Wednesday night, with the unheralded left-arm slow bowler Siya Simetu the hero for the visitors.

Simetu, 32, took two of his three wickets in the 17th over, including that of Titans captain Aiden Markram, to give his side a significant advantage in what turned into a tense contest at SuperSport Park, where a small but rowdy home crowd tried to inspire their blue-clad heroes across the line.

Had Markram, who scored 25 off 25 balls, been able to stay at the crease, the Titans would certainly have claimed a third consecutive victory, but a superb low catch at cover by Matthew Breetzke, gave the Warriors the lift they needed in the field. Two balls earlier Simetu had bowled Dayaan Galiem whose 12-ball 32 had threatened to bring the match to an early conclusion.