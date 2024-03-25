Mohammad Amir makes Pakistan U-turn three years after retirement

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir made himself available for the upcoming twenty20 World Cup on Sunday, more than three years after retiring from international cricket.

The left-arm bowler announced his international retirement at the age of 28 in December 2020, saying he could no longer play under the management and that he was being “tortured mentally”.

The 31-year-old, who was jailed in 2011 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal, served three months in prison and a five-year ban from all forms of cricket before returning to the Pakistan squad in January 2016.