Steven Nkonyeni and Tebello Letsoalo, activists from Activate Change Drivers, reflect on 30 years of democracy as individuals born post-1994. They highlight the importance of voting.
“We have to protect the health and future of democracy by voting because that matters and is important,” said Letsoalo.
Nkonyeni urged the youth to vote in the national and provincial elections in May. He said those who have registered must cast their votes.
“We have 100% faith and belief that young people can grab the bull by its horns and ensure they drive this democracy,” said Nkonyeni.
Listen here:
PODCAST | ‘We have to protect the future by voting’ — youth activists reflect on 30 years of democracy
Image: 123rf
Steven Nkonyeni and Tebello Letsoalo, activists from Activate Change Drivers, reflect on 30 years of democracy as individuals born post-1994. They highlight the importance of voting.
“We have to protect the health and future of democracy by voting because that matters and is important,” said Letsoalo.
Nkonyeni urged the youth to vote in the national and provincial elections in May. He said those who have registered must cast their votes.
“We have 100% faith and belief that young people can grab the bull by its horns and ensure they drive this democracy,” said Nkonyeni.
Listen here:
TimesLIVE
LISTEN TO MORE:
PODCAST | ‘We need new leaders who are capable’ — Irfaan Mangera reflects on 30 years of democracy
PODCAST | 60-year-old Alvina looks back on 30 years of democracy, says ‘life was safer during apartheid’
PODCAST | ‘I wouldn’t have joined the DA in the Helen Zille era’: Mpho Phalatse on 30 years of democracy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos