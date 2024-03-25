Politics

PODCAST | ‘We have to protect the future by voting’ — youth activists reflect on 30 years of democracy

25 March 2024 - 10:46
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Activists have urged the youth to vote on May 29. File photo.
Image: 123rf

Steven Nkonyeni and Tebello Letsoalo, activists from Activate Change Drivers, reflect on 30 years of democracy as individuals born post-1994. They highlight the importance of voting. 

“We have to protect the health and future of democracy by voting because that matters and is important,” said Letsoalo. 

Nkonyeni urged the youth to vote in the national and provincial elections in May. He said those who have registered must cast their votes.

“We have 100% faith and belief that young people can grab the bull by its horns and ensure they drive this democracy,” said Nkonyeni. 

Listen here:

TimesLIVE

