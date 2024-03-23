Having had the match already reduced to 17 overs a side by rain which fell just after the toss was won by the Tuskers, further showers saw it become a 15 overs-a-side affair.
Tuskers upset fancied Lions at the Wanderers
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Keith Dudgeon bowled an opening over pulled from the realms of fantasy to give the downtrodden KZN-Inland Tuskers a thoroughly deserved upset win over the DP World (Central Gauteng) Lions at the Wanderers on Saturday night.
The Lions had lost four wickets before they’d scored a run off the bat, with Dudgeon orchestrating a surreal start.
The first runs off the willow came via a sweetly timed drive through the off-side by Conor Esterhuizen at the end of the third over.
By that point, however, the Lions had already lost four wickets — all of them to Dudgeon and three of those were in the first over of the match.
The 28-year-old right-arm seamer found prodigious movement off the pitch and started his journey of destruction by having Rassie van der Dussen caught at second slip off the first ball.
Temba Bavuma was dropped at first slip by Cameron Shekleton off the second delivery — only to be dismissed off the third, caught by wicketkeeper Thando Zuma — and with the fourth ball Mitchell van Buuren was trapped lbw.
Until Esterhuizen’s boundary, the only runs had been two wides from Ruben Trumplemann, followed by a leg bye.
Reeza Hendricks pulled the fourth ball of Dudgeon’s second over to Tian Koekemoer on the square-leg boundary to leave the home team four down for just three runs.
By that point, the small crowd, who again had their patience tested by the mind-numbing prattle from the venue’s PA, were cheering when the home team’s batters managed to block the ball.
Esterhuizen only managed to score 16 before he was out and the players were forced from the field due to the threat of lightning.
Having had the match already reduced to 17 overs a side by rain which fell just after the toss was won by the Tuskers, further showers saw it become a 15 overs-a-side affair.
That meant the Lions had just 5.2 overs to face when play resumed.
Evan Jones, who swung wildly in making 29 off 19 balls, and Wiaan Mulder, only slightly less uncultured with an unbeaten 36, shared a partnership of 53 runs for the sixth wicket.
However, a target of 91 should never have been enough. And even though the Tuskers’ players have been dealt a harsh hand because of the ineptitude of the KZN Inland Union’s administration, their spirit and Dudgeon’s skill ensured a first win in this season's CSA T20 Challenge.
Cameron Delport belted 39 off 28 balls as the Tuskers reached their target for the loss of two wickets with 20 balls to spare, earning themselves a bonus point in the process.
