Cricket

Lyon backs ageing Aussie Test squad to play past next Ashes series

27 March 2024 - 14:16 By Aadi Nair
Nathan Lyon of Australia during the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 10.
Nathan Lyon of Australia during the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 10.
Image: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Most players in Australia's Test squad are “closer to the end than the start” of their careers but they should be able to play on for another three to five years after working hard on their fitness and looking after their bodies, bowler Nathan Lyon said.

Australia had just two players under the age of 30 in the squad that claimed a 2-0 Test series win over New Zealand earlier this month.

The world's second-ranked Test side saw one high-profile retirement this year, with 37-year-old batter David Warner bringing down the curtain on his career in January, but Lyon did not expect other veteran exits ahead of the next Ashes series against England in 2025-26.

“We're definitely getting closer to the end than the start,” Lyon, 36, said in an episode of the Willow Talk podcast released on Monday.

