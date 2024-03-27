Warriors stay unbeaten after narrow triumph at the Bullring

Jordan Hermann, who produced some sparkling shots in his innings of 47 was also dropped when he was on 33, while there were also a number of missfields on the ground that gave the Warriors a number of let offs.

Hermann and Mogakane shared a partnership of 87 for the third wicket, with the latter taking advantage of the Lions’ charity to finish with a career best innings, which came off 51 balls and included three sixes and three fours.

Just as they did on Saturday night, the Lions again lost a wicket off the first ball, with Reeza Hendricks trapped lbw by Swanepoel. Thankfully, their start wasn’t as catastrophic as it had been against the Tuskers, although they struggled to make an impression in the first half of their run chase.

In the 12th over, Rassie van der Dussen hit two of three sixes off the bowling of Patrick Kruger, which seemed to give the Lions a boost.

However he got out, playing a loose stroke, which at that stage wasn’t necessary given he’d help drop the required scoring rate below eight an over, to be out for 43.

With the Warriors seemingly in control, Mulder then blasted four sixes, three of which came in the 19th over bowled by Alfred Mothoa, to keep the Lions’ hopes alive. Mulder, who had a strong SA20, must be in the thoughts of the national selectors for the T20 World Cup particularly given his bowling, and Wednesday night’s 43 off 20 balls, should have earned him another tick.

He was crushed that he didn’t get his side across the line, but he wasn’t to blame for this defeat. Others in the Lions side need to look themselves in the mirror, especially the much vaunted top four, which again failed to click as a unit.