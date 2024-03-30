Soccer

City and Chiefs play out to lukewarm goalless draw in Cape Town

30 March 2024 - 18:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Cape Town City midfielder Aprocius Petrus in a tussle for the ball with Mdudizi Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs during their DStv Premiership match at Athlone Stadium.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky

This was the sort of match where coaches Eric Tinkler and Cavin Johnson were left to rue the two dropped points than to be happy about the one gained. 

This 0-0 draw, that was played in front of a full-house at Athlone Stadium, saw Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs miss out on a chances to move up the DStv Premiership ladder. 

City remain fifth spot with 32 points and they have now gone five matches without a win, a run that includes three draws and two losses and they have a daunting mission to force their way into the top three. 

For Chiefs, they remain seventh spot with 30 points and they have only one win to show from their work of the past six league matches and they have a mountain to climb in their mission to qualify for the Champions League or the Confederation Cup. 

With Mamelodi Sundowns odd on favourites to win their seventh successive league title, City and Chiefs are still involved in the battle for second and thord spots but this share of the spoils has dented their chances. 

Chiefs interim coach Johnson made a few interesting choices in his starting line-up with Given Msimango captaining the side that included a rare start for Siyethemba Sithebe in the midfield. 

Sithebe got the nod to partner Sibongiseni Mthethwa in central midfield in the absence of suspended Yusuf Maart and Edson Castillo, and Samkelo Zwane was left on the bench as cover. 

Elsewhere, Johnson also included youngsters Mduduzi Tshabalala and Wandile Duba to provide a headache for the City defence marshalled by Lorenzo Gordinho and Keanu Cupido. 

It was a brave move by Johnson considering that he left more experienced attackers Christian Saile and Ranga Chavaviro on the bench and the youngsters showed positive signs on occasions. 

Johnson only introduced Saile and Chavaviro with three minutes remaining on the clock but there was no enough time for them to influence this match in Chiefs favour to get the much-needed win. 

For Tinkler, he went with his tried and tested team that included players experienced campaigners like Darren Keet, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Darwin Gonzalez, Thabo Nodada and Khanyisa Mayo. 

Chiefs started the match brightly as they created most of the chances and the notable opportunity fell for Duba who missed a glorious opportunity after seven minutes when he skied the ball over the crossbar after he received a pass from Sithebe. 

City responded swiftly and in anger when Darwin Gonzalez was released from the midfield and upon receiving the ball he unleashed a powerful left-footed shot that bounced off the upright with Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma beaten. 

On the half hour mark, Bvuma was forced to produce a stunning acrobatic save to parry a long range shot from Aprocius Petrus after Dove misplaced his pass from the back. 

After the 90 minutes of what was a lukewarm football match, it was Chiefs who created most of the scoring opportunities through the likes of Duba, Shabalala, Pule Mmodi and Ashley du Preez but they could not return back to winning ways. 

Stellenbosch also had their moments on the attack but they could not find their way past Bvuma. 

Chiefs came back from the break with more purpose as they created two good chances but Shabalala and Duba could not get the better of Keet between the poles for City. 

The league programe continues with matches coming in thick and fast and both teams are back in action on Tuesday with Amakhosi hosting Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium and City making the long trip to Sekhukhune United in Polokwane. 

With Stellenbosch beating Royal AM 3-0 to move second on the log in the other match of Saturday afternoon, this means City and Chiefs will be under pressure to win their next matches next week. 

