City and Chiefs play out to lukewarm goalless draw in Cape Town

This was the sort of match where coaches Eric Tinkler and Cavin Johnson were left to rue the two dropped points than to be happy about the one gained.

This 0-0 draw, that was played in front of a full-house at Athlone Stadium, saw Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs miss out on a chances to move up the DStv Premiership ladder.

City remain fifth spot with 32 points and they have now gone five matches without a win, a run that includes three draws and two losses and they have a daunting mission to force their way into the top three.

For Chiefs, they remain seventh spot with 30 points and they have only one win to show from their work of the past six league matches and they have a mountain to climb in their mission to qualify for the Champions League or the Confederation Cup.

With Mamelodi Sundowns odd on favourites to win their seventh successive league title, City and Chiefs are still involved in the battle for second and thord spots but this share of the spoils has dented their chances.