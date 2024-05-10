During Moreeng’s tenure, the Proteas reached the semifinals of two ODI World Cups, along with two appearances in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup and last year’s runners-up finish in the T20 World Cup, which South Africa hosted.
“I want to express my sincere appreciation to all the players and team management who have been instrumental in this journey. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside each of you,” Moreeng said in a statement.
In other changes to the Proteas women coaching set-up, physiotherapist Molebatsi Theletsane will depart from his position, with Neline Hoffman Kellerman joining the squad.
Additionally, Dafabet Warriors assistant coach Baakier Abrahams has been officially appointed as the batting coach, while DP World Lions’ Bongani Ndaba assumes the role of fielding coach.
Both Abrahams and Ndaba had a brief stint consulting with the team during the recent Sri Lanka tour.
Du Preez takes over from Moreeng on an interim basis as Proteas Women's head coach
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Cricket SA’s search for a permanent head coach for the Proteas women’s team continues after the organisation announced it had parted ways with Hilton Moreeng on Friday.
Moreeng’s second short-term contract came to an end in April and his position will be taken over by Dillon du Preez on an interim basis, CSA announced.
Du Preez, who had a lengthy playing career with Free State, has been the team’s bowling coach recently.
Moreeng held the position of head coach for 11 years, overseeing a crucial period of growth for the women’s game in South Africa.
In that time, the sport turned professional, with CSA handing out its first contracts for female players in 2014.
Cricket doyen Mali bemoans backward step in diversity in domestic game, Proteas
During Moreeng’s tenure, the Proteas reached the semifinals of two ODI World Cups, along with two appearances in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup and last year’s runners-up finish in the T20 World Cup, which South Africa hosted.
“I want to express my sincere appreciation to all the players and team management who have been instrumental in this journey. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside each of you,” Moreeng said in a statement.
In other changes to the Proteas women coaching set-up, physiotherapist Molebatsi Theletsane will depart from his position, with Neline Hoffman Kellerman joining the squad.
Additionally, Dafabet Warriors assistant coach Baakier Abrahams has been officially appointed as the batting coach, while DP World Lions’ Bongani Ndaba assumes the role of fielding coach.
Both Abrahams and Ndaba had a brief stint consulting with the team during the recent Sri Lanka tour.
READ MORE
More growth for SA20 despite Proteas drama
Proteas head to Jamaica ahead of T20 World Cup
Wolvaardt’s Proteas to host England for historic Test next season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos