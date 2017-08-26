Springboks pummel Argentina

Inspirational flanker Siya Kolisi scored two tries as the Springboks convincingly beat Argentina 41-23 in their Rugby Championship clash played in Salta on Saturday night.

As a result of this bonus-point win in Argentina, South Africa have moved to the top of the standings with nine points but they have the same points as second-placed New Zealand after two matches.

The Boks, who have won their fifth match in a row this year, showed admirable team spirit but tougher assignments await in the form of Australia and the mighty All Blacks away from home in the next two games.

Emiliano Boffelli scored the match’s first points for the home side when he found the middle of the poles with a penalty in the third minute after the Boks were penalised for holding on at a ruck.

South Africa’s kicker Elton Jantjies was not spot on with the boot a few minutes after Boffelli’s opener as he missed two penalties in quick succession.

The Pumas were reduced to 14 men after nine minutes when TMO Glen Newman advised referee Pascal Gauzere to issue a yellow card to Tomas Lavanini, who used no arms in a tackle.

The Boks scored their first try through Kolisi under the posts in the 20th minute after he benefited from a pass by Jesse Kriel.

They increased their lead through a penalty by Jantjies as he began to show confidence with his kicking.

But Argentina levelled the score at 10-10 in the 27th minute when the Bok defence was beaten by the bounce of the ball from the restart kick and allowed Ramiro Moyano to touch down with Juan Martin Hernandez converting.

Two minutes before the break, Argentina were punished with another yellow card to Juan Manuel and South Africa took immediate advantage as Jantjies went over the line to score a try that he converted.

Three minutes after the restart, Hernandez brought Argentina to within four points of the Springboks with a penalty kick but SA pulled away shortly after when Kolisi registered his second try of the night, converted by Jantjies.

Ill discipline once again haunted Argentina as Lavanini saw his second yellow card for a deliberate knock-down, which meant that the hosts had to play the remaining 22 minutes with 14 men and it earned South Africa a penalty try.

Argentina scored their second try through Matias Orlando that was converted by Sanchez and it was followed by a fight which led to Andries Coetzee being yellow-carded just before the hour mark.

Immediately, Hernandez scored a penalty from the halfway line as Argentina pushed to close the gap but Jantjies scored another penalty as South Africa tightened their grip on the game.

The Boks put matters beyond doubt two minutes from time when Jean-Luc du Preez scored on the corner with Jantjies converting.

Argentina 23 South Africa 41 (H-t: 10-17)

Scorers

Argentina — Try: Ramiro Moyano, Joaquin Tuculet. Conversions: Juan Martin Hernandez, Nicolas Sanchez. Penalties: Emiliano Boffelli (2), Hernandez

South Africa — Tries: Siya Kolisi (2), Elton Jantjies, penalty try, Jean-Luc du Preez. Conversions: Jantjies (4). Penalties: Jantjies (2) Note: penalty try worth seven points