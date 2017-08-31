PRO 14 has ambitions to continue to expand its footprint and if the Cheetahs and Kings experiment proves successful‚ there would be an appetite for more teams from SA.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux made it clear that South Africa still values its partners in SA‚ New Zealand‚ Australia and Argentina Rugby (SANZAAR) but that nothing could be ruled out.

“We are committed to SANZAAR and we have an agreement until 2020‚” Roux said. “We are going into a negotiation period for the next phase and we will make decisions then.

“However‚ we believe we are strong because we play against New Zealand and Australia all the time. That relationship has been to the great benefit of SA rugby for more than 20 years.

“They are our partners and we don’t foresee not playing against NZ and Australia in the future‚ but what we do have is an opportunity to expand our competitions and horizons and we are trying to take that opportunity.

“We might come out with a different structure in the future‚ but not playing in the south in any shape or form is unthinkable because financially we would suffer.”

The Kings make their debut against the Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday fielding a team that will again have to rebuild after a strong Super Rugby campaign.

Coach Deon Davids only has 10 survivors from Super Rugby but is still upbeat about his team’s prospects against the defending champions.

“We had to have a look at them – they are the champion side‚” Davids said.

“They have strength all over in their team and are a team that likes to play with ball in hand. They are quite dangerous if you concede turnovers against them‚ and they have quite a good set piece.

"It will be an 80-minute battle.