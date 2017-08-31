Rugby

Coenie Oosthuizen cleared to tour with the Springboks

31 August 2017 - 12:36 By Craig Ray
Springbok and Sharks tighthead prop Coenie Oosthuizen scores a try during the 2nd Castle Lager Incoming Series Test match between South Africa and France at Growthpoint Kings Park on June 17, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Springbok and Sharks tighthead prop Coenie Oosthuizen scores a try during the 2nd Castle Lager Incoming Series Test match between South Africa and France at Growthpoint Kings Park on June 17, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Springboks will tour Australasia with a full-strength squad after tighthead prop Coenie Oosthuizen was cleared of serious injury on Wednesday.

The big front rower sustained a rib injury during the Bok’s 41-23 win over Argentina in Salta‚ but scans revealed no fracture.

He is still in some pain though‚ and team doctor Konrad von Hagen indicated that he would only be cleared to play against Australia in Perth on September 9‚ if he felt no discomfort. But he will tour.

Oosthuizen’s medical clearance is good news for a Bok team on a high after five wins in a row in 2017‚ including their first two matches of the Rugby Championship.

The Boks top the standings on nine points.

The scrum and general forward play has been a strength for the Springboks and Oosthuizen has been central to that effort.

His powerful scrumming has surprised many‚ as he’s a ‘manufactured’ tighthead‚ rather than a player who was groomed for the role from an early age.

Although it appears that his scrumming ability has suddenly developed‚ Oosthuizen has been in and out of the team on the tighthead side for four years.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee finally smiles again

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has a strut in his step and a twinkle in his eye again after a string of positive results have seen him fight back ...
Sport
1 day ago

Why Kolisi should be leading the Boks

The Springboks produced an outstanding performance against Argentina in Salta on Saturday and, in the process, registered their first away win since ...
Sport
8 hours ago

In 2013 he started at tighthead against France in Paris and gave a dominant display in the set piece with the Boks winning 19-10.

That performance suggested he had found his home in the No 3 jersey but injuries and inconsistency never allowed him to settle – until now.

Oosthuizen appears to have consistency in the key anchoring position‚ which gives the Boks an added weapon because he is mobile for a big man‚ and has good hands.

When Oosthuizen‚ all 125kg of him‚ runs on to a flat pass close to an opponents’ tryline‚ he takes some stopping‚ while his ability to compete for the ball on the ground adds value.

The Springboks will reassemble in Johannesburg on Friday and the squad will depart to Australia in two groups.

The backs fly out on Friday evening while the forwards will follow them a day later.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. The deadline day transfer window heats up Soccer
  2. What will Sundowns do next as PSL's midnight transfer deadline inches closer Soccer
  3. Coenie Oosthuizen cleared to tour with the Springboks Rugby
  4. Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeeper coach passes away Soccer
  5. More questions than answers emerging around Rivaldo Coetzee’s alleged foot ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent
'SABC board is waiting for Father Christmas': Hlaudi Motsoeneng lambasts new ...

Related articles

  1. Loftus Stadium management promise to have pitch in pristine condition when ... Soccer
  2. Why Kolisi should be leading the Boks Rugby
  3. Blue Bulls director of rugby Mitchell rings the changes after embarrassing ... Rugby
  4. Sharks can pounce against depleted Cheetahs Rugby
  5. Springbok coach Allister Coetzee finally smiles again Rugby
  6. Southern Kings coach says the only way is upwards Rugby
  7. Why has the Currie Cup become a try fest? Rugby
  8. That's a foul! Cape Town hits back at Comitis over stadium threat Soccer
  9. Michael Willemse to lead inexperienced Kings Rugby
  10. Etzebeth relishing leadership as he sets sights on Wallabies and All Blacks Rugby
  11. Pollard back in Springbok mix to face Australia and All Blacks Rugby
  12. ANALYSIS | Bok growth encouraging Rugby
  13. PRO 14 will ask high standards of Cheetahs and Kings Rugby
  14. Boks feeling top of the world after Pumas win Rugby
  15. Pumas errors come from desperation for wins against top rivals Springboks Rugby
X