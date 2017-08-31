The Springboks will tour Australasia with a full-strength squad after tighthead prop Coenie Oosthuizen was cleared of serious injury on Wednesday.

The big front rower sustained a rib injury during the Bok’s 41-23 win over Argentina in Salta‚ but scans revealed no fracture.

He is still in some pain though‚ and team doctor Konrad von Hagen indicated that he would only be cleared to play against Australia in Perth on September 9‚ if he felt no discomfort. But he will tour.

Oosthuizen’s medical clearance is good news for a Bok team on a high after five wins in a row in 2017‚ including their first two matches of the Rugby Championship.

The Boks top the standings on nine points.

The scrum and general forward play has been a strength for the Springboks and Oosthuizen has been central to that effort.

His powerful scrumming has surprised many‚ as he’s a ‘manufactured’ tighthead‚ rather than a player who was groomed for the role from an early age.

Although it appears that his scrumming ability has suddenly developed‚ Oosthuizen has been in and out of the team on the tighthead side for four years.