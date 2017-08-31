In anticipation of his team eventually clicking‚ Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin is like a coiled spring waiting to go... boing!

His team is rooted to the bottom of the Currie Cup points table but he has witnessed enough improvement in the last few weeks in defeat to be sanguine about the team's prospects.

On Saturday they play the Pumas at Ellis Park and they can't leave a resurgence much longer.

“There are no must wins‚” said De Bruin‚ however.

He believes things eventually will fall into place.

“Stick to what we set out to do. The results will come. We're waiting in anticipation. We are waiting for the team to click‚” said the expectant coach.