Back three is where Boks need change

As a nation we are very proud of the Springboks and never want to see them humiliated like they were against the All Blacks.

As a former Springbok assistant coach, it hurt tremendously to see us defeated by the biggest margin in our 111-year history.

Post-match I had so much empathy for the players and management team because it was a very tough day at the office and things went horribly wrong.

In the early exchanges, South Africa were playing some good rugby. However, when the lineouts started going awry, it allowed the All Blacks more possession than they should have had.

The Boks lost five of their own lineouts and, when your set piece is not functioning, it makes the game so much more difficult.

When playing against the All Blacks you need to try to dominate the territorial stakes, which is challenging because they are so well organised.

I don't believe we can look at the Springbok players and say that they lacked passion. They tried hard, but the visitors undid themselves because their set piece failed to fire and as a result never got out of the starting blocks.

At half time the match was over as a contest, and the second half was extremely difficult for the men in green and gold because they were trying to stave off an embarrassing defeat.

Following the record-breaking loss to New Zealand, who are the best side by some margin, there are harsh lessons to be learned. However, I'm still in favour of continuity in terms of team selection and would advise against knee-jerk reactions.

For argument's sake, Jake White's Bok team lost 49-0 to Australia in Brisbane in 2006 and went on to win the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

If Allister Coetzee makes a plethora of personnel changes we will effectively be starting from scratch, which is not the answer.

Nevertheless, changes to the back three need to be made ahead of the Springboks' last two Rugby Championship fixtures.

The triumvirate of Andries Coetzee, Raymond Rhule and Courtnall Skosan, who aren't hugely experienced at Test level, were definitely targeted by the All Blacks and were duly exposed.

Talk this week is that Willie le Roux could be heading back to South Africa to play his rugby.

Le Roux, a 41-Test veteran, would make a significant difference, and Ruan Combrinck offers an added dimension.

Meanwhile, in the forward pack Francois Louw is poised to replace the injured Jaco Kriel, who has undergone shoulder surgery.

The Boks were exposed against the All Blacks by failing to field a genuine open-side flank, and they need to address the loose trio balance ahead of the Wallabies in Bloemfontein.

The humbling defeat to the All Blacks is the only loss the Boks have suffered this season, and it will be instructive to see how this group responds to the setback.

I believe the true acid test lies in wait over the next two matches. South Africa have dished up some decent performances in 2017, but how they react against a resurgent Australia and how they go against New Zealand in Cape Town will be revealing.