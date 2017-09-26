SA evokes Madiba in 2023 World Cup bid

South Africa, Ireland and France all promised millions in the bank, great stadiums and "the best tournament ever" before plucking on the heartstrings as they sought to earn the right to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Irish, who have never been the main host, are the bookmakers' favourite, ahead of South Africa, who hosted the tournament in 1995, with 2007 hosts France the outsider ahead of Monday's presentations in London.

The World Rugby board will announce the winner on October 31, with the decision to be ratified on November 15.

The 2015 World Cup in England set records in terms of ticket sales, TV viewing figures and income, so cash was a big feature of all three 2023 bids, with each making a big issue of their governmental financial securities and guaranteed profits, as well as great stadiums and minimal travel.

The sight of Nelson Mandela in a Springbok shirt presenting the Webb Ellis Cup to Francois Pienaar as South Africa triumphed on home soil in 1995 is probably the most iconic image in the tournament's history.

Pienaar was in London as part of the bid party yesterday and said: "Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the impact it would have on our country."

South Africa has the infrastructure and "destination appeal" for fans, although political instability, magnified since the government withdrew support for Durban's 2022 Commonwealth Games bid, could be its weak link.

However, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said there should be no concerns.

"As a young democracy we are very robust. There is a lot of political debate and some of it might scare people. But what we are all sure about is [ensuring] that the principles and values of our hard-won democracy and constitution will remain stable and lasting," he said.

The French bid included the idea that teams knocked out in the pool stage would be invited to stay as guests, and France would, for the first time, include a closing ceremony.

Sports Minister Laura Flessel said that hosting the event along with the already secured 2024 Olympics would provide "synergies of organisation".

While French President Emmanuel Macron was "too busy" to attend, Ireland's prime minister Leo Varadkar was in London and underlined the fact by saying: "I wouldn't have missed this for the world."