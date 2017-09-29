The Cheetahs have now fully arrived in the PRO 14 after recording their third straight win in the competition with a resounding 44-25 victory over Welsh club Ospreys.

Although the home team had to survive for long periods without the ball and endure a second half yellow card for hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld‚ they were clinical in finishing off the chances they made.

Scrumhalf Tian Meyer was instrumental in dictating the pace and tempo behind a pack that never completely held the upper hand against a good Ospreys pack.

Hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld and wing Makazol Mapimpi scored two tries each with reserve prop Johan Coetzee and centre Francois Venter also adding to the tries to give the Cheetahs another bonus point win.

Flyhalf Ersnst Stapelberg scored 12 points from three conversions and two penalties while the Ospreys left Bloemfontein without a bonus point. They did score three tries though.

The home team started brilliantly and dominated the opening 15 minutes‚ running into a 15-0 lead after Van Jaarsveld and Mapimpi scored.

The hooker’s try was one of the best of the season‚ as he finished a sweeping move that started inside their own half. When the Cheetahs get it right‚ they make for compelling viewing.

Conditions were not easy after a highveld thunderstorm 30 minutes before kick-off made the field greasy‚ and the result was several promising attacks from both sides breaking down due to handling errors.

After scoring two tries the Cheetahs lost control of the game for the next 20 minutes as the visitors gained a foothold through numerous indiscretions by the home team.

The Ospreys’ two first half tries‚ from scrumhalf Rhys Webb and wing Kieron Fonotia started from rolling mauls‚ which were the result of penalties against the home team.

The Welsh side took a 17-15 lead but just before halftime Mapimpi finished cleverly in the corner to give the Cheetahs the lead at the break.

After halftime the Ospreys were gradually worked out of the game as the Cheetahs took control and added three further tries to sound a warning to the competition that they are growing into the tournament.

Scorers: Cheetahs – Tries: Torsten van Jaarsveld (2)‚ Makazola Mapimpi (2)‚ Johan Coetzee‚ Francois Venter. Conversions: Ernst Stapelberg (3)‚ William Small-Smith. Penalties: Stapelberg (2).

Ospreys – Tries: Rhys Webb‚ Kieron Fonotia‚ Dan Evans. Conversions: Dan Biggar (2). Penalties: Biggar (2).