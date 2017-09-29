In September 2015 hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle’s rugby career appeared to be over after he was found guilty of taking an anabolic steroid‚ but this Saturday he will turn out for the Springboks for the first time since 2013.

Ralepelle‚ 31‚ is on the bench for the Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Bloemfontein‚ replacing Bongi Mbonambi.

It’s been a long road back for the experienced hooker after a two-year doping ban‚ and one he will not take lightly during a career that has never fully taken off after captaining the SA under-21 team to the 2005 world championship title.

“I just have to live the moment‚" Ralepelle said.

"One of the things that I said to myself [while suspended] was that I've got to control the controllables.

"All I could do is train and work hard and hopefully I got seen again and got chosen.

"I was very privileged.

"I worked with some of the best high performance coaches in the world and it was nice to get myself in that proper mind-frame and regather myself.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity."

It’s a remarkable comeback for a man whose career appeared to be petering out in ignominy and shame.

Torn knee ligaments sustained in early 2014 while playing for French club Toulouse was a massive setback in a career dogged by serious injury.

When World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) officials arrived for out of competition testing that March‚ Ralepelle’s sample was positive and after a legal process a two-year suspension was handed down.