The DStv monopoly on rugby must stop

As if SA Rugby and the Springboks don't have enough on their plate as they prepare to host the All Blacks, Cosatu threatened on Tuesday to protest at Saturday's Test at Newlands.

The labour federation also, through their firebrand Western Cape secretary Tony Ehrenreich, launched a withering attack on SuperSport rugby analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

At the core of their grievance is pay-TV DStv's monopoly over rugby's broadcast rights in the country and Ehrenreich said they will resort to protest "should DStv and the government not agree to air the game between the Springboks and the All Blacks and all other national games [live] on SABC".

If Cosatu does not get its way in a meeting with DStv, government and SA Rugby in Cape Town on Wednesday, it will picket on Saturday.

"We will protest at the game on Saturday, we will stage pickets at the hotel where the All Blacks are staying and make them aware of these issues," he said. "We will write to the international rugby federation to make them aware of the discrimination that is taking place in South Africa around national games."