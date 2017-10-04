Rugby

The DStv monopoly on rugby must stop

04 October 2017 - 05:45 By Liam Del Carme
South Africa's Francois Hougaard (C) looks for a gap in the defence during the Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and South Africa at Albany Stadium in Auckland on September 16, 2017.
South Africa's Francois Hougaard (C) looks for a gap in the defence during the Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and South Africa at Albany Stadium in Auckland on September 16, 2017.
Image: MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP

As if SA Rugby and the Springboks don't have enough on their plate as they prepare to host the All Blacks, Cosatu threatened on Tuesday to protest at Saturday's Test at Newlands.

The labour federation also, through their firebrand Western Cape secretary Tony Ehrenreich, launched a withering attack on SuperSport rugby analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

At the core of their grievance is pay-TV DStv's monopoly over rugby's broadcast rights in the country and Ehrenreich said they will resort to protest "should DStv and the government not agree to air the game between the Springboks and the All Blacks and all other national games [live] on SABC".

If Cosatu does not get its way in a meeting with DStv, government and SA Rugby in Cape Town on Wednesday, it will picket on Saturday.

"We will protest at the game on Saturday, we will stage pickets at the hotel where the All Blacks are staying and make them aware of these issues," he said. "We will write to the international rugby federation to make them aware of the discrimination that is taking place in South Africa around national games."

All Blacks ominously still searching for perfect 80 minutes

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster sent an ominous warning to the Springboks that there could be better to come from the world champions at ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Asked to explain comments in which they called for the axing of former Bok captain and flyhalf Botha and erstwhile Bok No8 Mallett, Ehrenreich said: "There are issues with regards to Naas and, what's the other one?.that Nick Mallett. They are both old and outdated.

"They should go. I can't understand why we can't get newer commentators with fresher perspective."

Botha was cautious not to add fuel to the fire. "That is one guy's opinion and I guess people are entitled to them. To comment on that isn't really worth it.

"Reading between the lines, the story isn't really about Nick and I."

Most read

  1. The DStv monopoly on rugby must stop Rugby
  2. Mercedes in search of lost speed at Suzuka Sport
  3. Wayde calls for better relay plan Sport
  4. Cosatu threatens protest action at Saturday’s Test between the Boks and the All ... Rugby
  5. All Blacks will come hard and fair in scrums against the Springboks Rugby

Latest Videos

Violence and court clashes: Has the ANC descended into chaos?
‘National ANC will support province in court appeal’: Top 5 quotes from ...
X