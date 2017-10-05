Kitshoff to start for the first time for the Boks

Prop Steven Kitshoff will finally make his run on Test debut in his 18th international appearance when the Springboks meet the All Blacks at Newlands on Saturday.

Kitshoff is the holder of one of the most unwanted record in Test rugby – the longest sequence of appearances from the bench before making his first start.

Siya Kolisi and Coenie Oosthuizen held the previous record of 13.

Kitshoff takes over from Tendai Mtawarira‚ who has been released to take care of ‘personal matters’.

Coach Allister Coetzee wouldn’t elaborate further about the nature of Mtawarira’s situation.

Young Stormers tighthead Wilco Louw comes on to the bench and is set to make his Test debut with Trevor Nyakane covering loosehead.

In all Coetzee made three changes to his run on side following last week’s 27-27 draw against Australia.