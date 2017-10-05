Kitshoff to start for the first time for the Boks
Prop Steven Kitshoff will finally make his run on Test debut in his 18th international appearance when the Springboks meet the All Blacks at Newlands on Saturday.
Kitshoff is the holder of one of the most unwanted record in Test rugby – the longest sequence of appearances from the bench before making his first start.
Siya Kolisi and Coenie Oosthuizen held the previous record of 13.
Kitshoff takes over from Tendai Mtawarira‚ who has been released to take care of ‘personal matters’.
Coach Allister Coetzee wouldn’t elaborate further about the nature of Mtawarira’s situation.
Young Stormers tighthead Wilco Louw comes on to the bench and is set to make his Test debut with Trevor Nyakane covering loosehead.
In all Coetzee made three changes to his run on side following last week’s 27-27 draw against Australia.
Francois Louw starts at No 8 in place of the injured Uzair Cassiem‚ which paves the way for Pieter-Steph du Toit to start at blindside flank for the first time since against England at Twickenham last year.
Lood de Jager‚ who missed the match against the Wallabies‚ comes into the starting lineup with Franco Mostert dropping to the bench as the Boks aim up their physicality for the contest.
There is clear intent from the Boks to bolster the set-piece as well – especially the lineout – when they lost five balls on their own throw in that match.
“It’s never easy with the balance of the loose trio‚” Coetzee said.
“But I went for experience firstly and the second consideration was to fix our lineout‚ which Pieter-Steph brings.
“Lood starting also helps with the lineout and we have Franco Mostert on the bench a good option.
“I’m confident that it will improve the lineout‚ not just on attack‚ but also with defensive lineouts. Lood will add a lot of value there.
“As a collective the lineout needs to improve and with these changes it has to improve.
“The pleasing thing is we have been creating opportunities.
"But it’s important to note the next action doesn't necessarily lead to a try.
"The players need to be more patient and go through one or two more phases.
"We mustn’t be the cause for losing the ball.”
Team: South Africa: 15-Andries Coetzee; 14-Dillyn Leyds‚ 13-Jesse Kriel‚ 12 Jan Serfontein‚ 11-Courtnall Skosan; 10-Elton Jantjies‚ 9-Ross Cronje; 8-Francois Louw‚ 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 6-Siya Kolisi‚ 5-Lood de Jager‚ 4-Eben Etzebeth (capt)‚ 3-Ruan Dreyer‚ 2-Malcolm Marx‚ 1-Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: 16-Chiliboy Ralepelle‚ 17-Trevor Nyakane 18-Wilco Louw‚ 19-Franco Mostert‚ 20-Jean-Luc du Preez‚ 21-Rudy Paige‚ 22-Handre Pollard‚ 23-Damian de Allende. - TimesLIVE
