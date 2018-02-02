Bobo asks for better way to resolve the Coetzee crisis
Former Springbok centre Gcobani Bobo has said that the SA Rugby Union should find a better way of resolving their internal issues than by hanging their dirty laundry out in public.
Last week‚ a letter penned by current Springbok coach Allister Coetzee to his chief executive officer‚ Jurie Roux‚ was leaked.
In the letter‚ Coetzee blamed the national governing body for the team's woes in his two years in charge and also took umbrage at the possibility of being a "ceremonial" coach under Johan "Rassie" Erasmus's stewardship as the director of rugby. Erasmus came back from Irish team Munster to fill the position at the end of last year.
Coetzee's future has been uncertain after last year's end-of-year tour where the Springboks lost to Ireland and Wales while beating Italy and France.
Speaking at the Nashua Rugby Skills project launch at St Davids Marist School in Inanda‚ Bobo said there was a need for introspection in order for Saru's problems to be solved.
“Every organisation has its own problems but when it's aired in the public forums‚ that means there's something that needs to be looked at. Sometimes‚ they need to look inside to find the solution to the problem.
“I hope everything will be sorted out in good time because we want to see some good rugby‚” Bobo said.
With an ever-improving‚ if not world-beating England side touring South Africa in the June international break‚ the Springboks have to get their ducks in a row very quickly.
Two years ago when Coetzee started his Springbok coaching tenure the team nearly paid the price for a lack of preparation when they had to come back from 1-0 down to beat Ireland 2-1.
The same Ireland side coached by Joe Schmidt gave the Boks a 38-3 bloodied nose in Dublin late last year.
England coach Eddie Jones‚ who mastered-minded Japan's shock 2015 Rugby World Cup win against South Africa in Brighton‚ has been in South Africa already to do some reconnaissance at the three test venues.
England's tour is four months away and there hasn't been any clarity in regards with the Springbok coaching role. Bobo steered clear on passing an opinion as to why Coetzee wrote the letter to his employers.
“I can't judge another man's integrity but it's up to him to express what he felt. It could be hearsay from me saying anything about Coetzee‚” Bobo said.
