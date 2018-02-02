Former Springbok centre Gcobani Bobo has said that the SA Rugby Union should find a better way of resolving their internal issues than by hanging their dirty laundry out in public.

Last week‚ a letter penned by current Springbok coach Allister Coetzee to his chief executive officer‚ Jurie Roux‚ was leaked.

In the letter‚ Coetzee blamed the national governing body for the team's woes in his two years in charge and also took umbrage at the possibility of being a "ceremonial" coach under Johan "Rassie" Erasmus's stewardship as the director of rugby. Erasmus came back from Irish team Munster to fill the position at the end of last year.

Coetzee's future has been uncertain after last year's end-of-year tour where the Springboks lost to Ireland and Wales while beating Italy and France.

Speaking at the Nashua Rugby Skills project launch at St Davids Marist School in Inanda‚ Bobo said there was a need for introspection in order for Saru's problems to be solved.

“Every organisation has its own problems but when it's aired in the public forums‚ that means there's something that needs to be looked at. Sometimes‚ they need to look inside to find the solution to the problem.

“I hope everything will be sorted out in good time because we want to see some good rugby‚” Bobo said.