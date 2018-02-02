Rugby

Coetzee’s Boks by the numbers

02 February 2018 - 16:15 By Craig Ray‚ Cape Town
South Africa's Eben Etzebeth (C) and coach Allister Coetzee and teammates look on after the Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and South Africa at Albany Stadium in Auckland on September 16, 2017.
Image: AFP

Cape Town – Allister Coetzee’s failure as Bok coach is underscored by the basic numbers from his first two seasons in charge, which inevitably led to his sacking on Friday.

His teams not only lost the most games compared to the performance of the Bok team’s coached by his three predecessors in their first two years in charge, but also conceded the most points and scored the fewest.

Coetzee’s teams also conceded the most tries and scored the fewest tries as well.

Below is a comparison.

Allister Coetzee’s Boks by the numbers:

Tests in charge: 25
Won: 11
Lost: 12
Drew 2
Win percentage: 44

Home - Played: 12 Won: 8 Lost: 3 Draw: 1 Win ratio: 67%
Away – Played: 13 Won: 3 Lost: 9 Draw: 1 Win ratio: 23%
Total points:
For: 579
Against: 625
Tries for: 60
Tries against: 68

Heyneke Meyer’s Boks by the numbers 2012-13 (first two years in charge – same time frame as Coetzee).

Tests in charge: 24
Won: 17
Lost: 5
Drew 2
Win percentage: 71

Home - Played: 12 Won: 9 Lost: 2 Draw: 1 Win ratio: 75%
Away – Played: 12 Won: 8 Lost: 3 Draw: 1 Win ratio: 67%
Total points:
For: 649
Against: 396
Tries for: 70
Tries against: 35

Peter de Villiers’ Boks by the numbers 2008-09 (first two years in charge – same time frame as Coetzee).

Tests in charge: 25
Won: 17
Lost: 8
Win percentage: 68

Home - Played: 13 Won: 10 Lost: 3 Win ratio: 77%
Away – Played: 12 Won: 7 Lost: 5 Win ratio: 58%
Total points:
For: 636

Against: 444
Tries for: 63
Tries against: 36

Jake White’s Boks by the numbers 2004-05 (first two years in charge – same time frame as Coetzee).

Tests in charge: 25

Won: 17
Lost: 7
Drew: 1

Win percentage: 68

Home - Played: 11 Won: 10 Draw: 1 Win ratio: 91%
Away – Played: 14 Won: 7 Lost: 7 Win ratio: 50%

Total points:
For: 824
Against: 519
Tries for: 91
Tries against: 54

