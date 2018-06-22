The Ashwin Willemse saga drags on‚ although details of what set off the former Springbok wing continue to elude South Africans in the same way he did defenders.

Willemse stormed off set at SuperSport on May 19‚ claiming fellow studio pundits Nick Mallett and Naas Botha had patronised and undermined him.

That has escalated to accusations of racism‚ which Willemse and his counsel are to test in the Equality Court. Willemse went that route because he felt SuperSport’s internal investigation was not a fit-for-purpose exercise. To be fair‚ without Willemse’s input that report does seem a bit like a tricycle without a front wheel. It’s noisily going nowhere.