Rugby

Huge blow: Senatla‚ Afrika and Brown miss Sevens World Cup

22 June 2018 - 13:37 By Craig Ray‚ Cape Town
Cecil Afrika of South Africa during a game between South Africa and Argentina at the 2018 HSBC USA Sevens at Sam Boyd Stadium on March 04, 2018 in Las Vegas, United States of America.
Cecil Afrika of South Africa during a game between South Africa and Argentina at the 2018 HSBC USA Sevens at Sam Boyd Stadium on March 04, 2018 in Las Vegas, United States of America.
Image: Sarah Crabill/Gallo Images

Blitzboks stalwarts Seabelo Senatla‚ Cecil Afrika and Kyle Brown will miss the Sevens World Cup in San Francisco next month after injury ruled the trio out.

It’s a huge blow for coach Neil Powell and the squad‚ who were hoping Afrika (hamstring) and Senatla (groin)‚ might recover in time. Brown‚ who had a severe knee injury‚ was never in with a chance of making it.

Another experienced campaigner‚ Chris Dry‚ will also miss the World Cup because of a knee injury.

Senatla is SA’s all time leading try-scorer with 224 in his 203-match match World Seven Series career. Afrika is SA’s all-time leading points-scorer on the annual circuit‚ having amassed 1430 points in 318 matches.

It’s fair to say both will be severely missed while the physicality of Brown and Dry cannot easily be replaced.

Powell kick-started the final preparations for the American showpiece in Stellenbosch with a training camp‚ consisting of 15 players‚ including current captain Philip Snyman.

The coach‚ who also played at the World Cup in 2009‚ will name a 12-man squad and two reserve players in the week before the team departs to San Francisco on 14 July.

Snyman represented South Africa at the 2009 World Cup in Dubai and again in 2013‚ in Moscow. On both occasions‚ South Africa were eliminated in the Cup quarterfinals.

Another 2013 squad member‚ Branco du Preez‚ has also being included despite recent injury concerns.

“We used 28 players during the World Series for this specific reason‚” said Powell.

“With three major tournaments in one season [the Commonwealth Games was played in April]‚ we realised that player welfare and management would be key for us to be successful in those events. That policy paid off‚ I believe‚ as we still have a very competent squad‚ despite the loss of a number of star players.

“The next couple of weeks will be about player management. We will have to fine-tune some aspects of our game‚ but I am pretty happy with the way we finished the series‚ playing in both finals in London and Paris and of course winning in France‚ despite having three players out and replaced between the two tournaments.”

The Blitzboks will move base to Johannesburg next week‚ with a number of training sessions and warm-up matches against the Golden Lions 7s team on the agenda. They will return to Cape Town next Friday and will have a final camp in Mossel Bay from 7-12 July before departing to the USA.

Blitzboks World Cup Sevens training squad:

Philip Snyman‚ Heino Bezuidenhout‚ Dylan Sage‚ Zain Davids‚ Ryan Oosthuizen‚ James Murphy‚ Werner Kok‚ Dewald Human‚ Rosko Specman‚ Branco du Preez‚ Justin Geduld‚ Selvyn Davids‚ Ruhan Nel‚ Siviwe Soyizwapi‚ Mfundo Ndhlovu

READ MORE: 

Sevens Academy instrumental in Blitzboks success

Although the Blitzboks claimed the 2017/18 HSBC World Sevens Series title in their 60th and final match of an incredible campaign in Paris on Sunday‚ ...
Sport
10 days ago

Blitzboks on top of the world

The Blitzboks produced a comeback worthy of their 15s counterparts by winning the 2017/2018 HSBC World Sevens Series for a second straight year in ...
Sport
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Is Stuart Baxter Kaizer Chiefs next big coup signing? Soccer
  2. Boks out to defend proud home record Rugby
  3. Stressed Messi enduring a World Cup of nightmares Soccer
  4. Huge blow: Senatla‚ Afrika and Brown miss Sevens World Cup Rugby
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X