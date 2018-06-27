Ruan Combrinck is desperate to end his two year hiatus from Springbok rugby.

Combrinck‚ who played the last of his seven Tests in 2016‚ has had to look in from the outside due to injury and a dip in form‚ but he is again starting to play with the assurance that made him a Bok in former coach Allister Coetzee’s maiden season in charge.

“The Boks will always be a dream‚” said the Lions’ utility back.

“I work every day to get back there.

"It is like I said in 2016‚ when you get a taste for that you never really want to let it go.

"I had injuries and I struggled with form a while ago‚ but I really want to get back there‚” he said with a familiar steely gaze.

The Boks won two of their four tests under Rassie Erasmus this year but there is a feel good vibe that hasn’t escaped Combrinck.

“When they win the whole country is happy‚" he said.

"Whatever they are doing now we are supporting them and we are behind them. We can’t wait to see them beat the All Blacks‚ hopefully this year.”

Combrinck was invited to one of Erasmus’ alignment camps during Super Rugby and although he didn’t feature in the extended squad‚ at least he is blipping on the coach’s radar‚ albeit on the periphery.

“It is always nice to hear your name pop up‚” said the utility back.

“There is some involvement with the Boks‚ but it’s about putting your head down and grind and hopefully get back there.”

One of the reasons he didn’t blip with a greater glow on Erasmus’ radar was the late start he made to the season.

He suffered a shoulder injury while campaigning in Japan and only made a return to Super Rugby for the Lions in the first week of April.

By then teammate Aphiwe Dyantyi had made a flying start to the season‚ while S’Busiso Nlkosi’s stock was on the rise at the Sharks.

Willie le Roux and Warrick Gelant were the designated fullbacks.

While the incumbent wings bring explosiveness‚ Combrinck’s greatest ally is that he brings a balanced skill set.

Last weekend he started at fullback and showed a return to form against a strong Blue Bulls side in the SuperSport Challenge.

Where‚ however‚ does he feel most comfortable in the back division?

“When you have such good creators on your inside like Lionel (Mapoe)‚ Howard (Mnisi) and Shaun Reynolds‚ then it is easy to play in any position. Wherever the coach wants to put me according to what his plan is I’m happy to be there‚” he said.

The challenge this weekend‚ however‚ is significantly greater.

The Sharks are still eyeing a spot in the play-offs.

“Every Super Rugby team feels desperate. I didn’t think the Reds were going to be desperate (they shocked the Lions in Brisbane) but they were desperate.

“You can’t take your foot off the pedal any week. The Sharks are in a position where they have to win. It is the same for us. We know it is going to be physical. We know it is going to be tough‚” he said.

It is‚ however‚ just the kind of rarefied environment which Combrinck craves. When big match temperament is required‚ he is happy to step forward.

“You want to play teams that bring out the best in you‚" he said.

"This weekend is a great challenge. The Sharks are a well balanced side.

"They have a lot of physical guys‚ a lot of big guys‚ strong guys‚ great ball players. The backline has flair and fire power but we’ll leave that up to coach Swys (de Bruin). He’s the mastermind.

"Hopefully they’ll (the coaches) come up with a plan for us to win.”