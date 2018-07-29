Lions coach praying for a miracle against Crusaders in Super Rugby final

Lions coach Swys de Bruin is hoping for a miracle when his charges face the Crusaders in the Super Rugby final in Christchurch on Saturday.

But De Bruin's Waratahs counterpart Daryl Gibson has faith in the Lions and believes that the South Africans can match the defending champions.

The Lions beat the Waratahs 44-26 at Ellis Park on Saturday to book a place I their third successive final.

But the Johannesburg side are faced with a mammoth task against the Crusaders‚ the overwhelming title favourites who have not lost a knockout match at home in this competition.

Gibson said the adventurous style of play displayed by the Lions should give the Crusaders a run for their money in Christchurch.

“It can be a little bit dewy in Christchurch but I think the Lions are well suited against the Crusaders‚” said Gibson.

“They (the Lions) have an excellent forward pack‚ good set piece strength and they will also be equal to the Crusaders with the scrums and the mauling.

"The Crusaders are very good with ball in hand. It is going to be a brilliant encounter and also physical and that is the way the Lions must approach them.”