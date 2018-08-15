Five things the Boks need to do to break the All Blacks' grip

The All Blacks have just about taken ownership of the Rugby Championship after winning it five times since 2012. Here are five things the Springboks need to go their way.

Only the best will do

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is on a Rugby World Cup mission. He is desperate to blood a substantial number of players and build capacity before next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus was generous in spreading game time in his squad in the June tests. The Rugby Championship, however, is no school playground. Even Argentina, especially now that they are coached by Mario Ledesma, will bully you if you give them a chance.

Fortunately the fixture list will help Erasmus as the team builds up to their more pressing engagements. The Boks face Los Pumas in Durban and then in Mendoza, before they travel to Brisbane to face the Wallabies. By the time they breeze into Wellington to face the All Blacks, Erasmus had better have his best match day unit on board.

They can potentially afford to lose the almost unwinnable match in Wellington. They will ,however, have to win all their other matches.

Loftus blacklash