The Currie Cup clock is ticking for the Blue Bulls‚ who have lost two consecutive games‚ and it doesn't get any easier for them as they have to travel to Kimberley to face the Griquas on Saturday.

Lock Eli Snyman may not be grizzled but the matter of getting to Kimberley and winning is a different and difficult one.

The Griquas may not be the scary team they used to be in the past but trips to the Northern Cape have often undone mentally unprepared domestic teams.

There's something about the Northern Cape water that fires up the Griquas and Snyman is acutely aware of how their tournament could be derailed by a third consecutive defeat.

Having beaten the Cheetahs comfortably in their opening game in Bloemfontein‚ Pote Human's side has lost successive matches to the Sharks in Durban and the Golden Lions at home.

Snyman said they needed to stick to their processes and let the result worry about itself because they're playing some good rugby.

“We've got three games left now and we have to win those games‚" Snyman said.

"I don't think there's much more motivation than that as the guys know it's going to be a tough game in Kimberley. We have to go there to do a job and get five points.

“Kimberley is a tough place and to go play there in a short competition is also going to be tough but we back ourselves.

"We're playing some good rugby but there are just small things that are costing us. If we go there‚ stick to our processes and work hard‚ hopefully we'll get the result.”

The Griquas had the weekend off and will be fresh for a Bulls side that dominated the Golden Lions‚ only for them to be stunned by two pieces of rugby magic by Hacjivah Dayimani in the last 20 minutes.

The Bulls were leading by 11 points but the late tries stunned them.

Snyman is aware of the mistakes they made at Loftus Versfeld but said if they tighten up their game‚ they'll be able to confront the Griquas' famed physicality.

“Griquas are a physical side and their physicality is one of the main things they bring to the plate.

"The game starts upfront and the forwards have to pitch up.

"I feel we did that against the Golden Lions but it's the small things that are costing us.

"However‚ everyone is ready to go to Kimberley and get the result‚” Snyman said.