Argentina upset Wallabies to break 35-year drought

Argentina beat the Wallabies in Australia for the first time since 1983 with a 23-19 victory on the Gold Coast on Saturday that gave them two Rugby Championship wins in one season for the first time.

Nicolas Sanchez and Bautista Delguy scored tries before halftime and fullback Emiliano Boffelli landed two monster long-range penalties to break a 35-year drought on Australian soil and add to the home victory over South Africa last month.

Australia pressed for victory in the closing seconds but Israel Folau knocked on when he went for the try with a man free outside him and the Pumas were left to celebrate a famous victory.

"We are really happy with this win, it's really important to us and for our history," said Pumas skipper Agustin Creevy.

"We're happy and we need to continue. We knew the pitch was going to be fast and we came here mentally prepared to run the ball. That was the key to this match."

Will Genia, Folau and Dane Haylett-Petty scored tries for the Wallabies but they slumped to a fifth defeat in seven tests this season in front of a crowd of just over 16,000 at the Robina Stadium.

"That's a tough one to take," said Australia captain David Pocock.

"Credit to Argentina, they played a smart game and put pressure on us. We missed a lot of opportunities and we'll be filthy with that."

New Zealand lead the standings with 16 points despite their stunning loss to second-placed South Africa (10) in Wellington earlier on Saturday, with Argentina third (8) and Australia (5) bottom.