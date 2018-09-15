Magnificent Boks beat All Blacks to break 9-year hoodoo

The Springboks pulled off a stunning performance characterised by grit and determination to hand the All Blacks their first defeat in the Rugby Championship at home since 2009.

As a result of this scintillating and hardfought 36-34 victory in front of sold out and chilly Westpac Stadium in Wellington that was influenced by a brace of tries by rising star Aphiwe Dyantyi‚ the Boks also registered the most points against the All Blacks at home.

The Boks were good value for their victory as they recovered from 12-0 down after 20 minutes to take a deserved 24-17 lead at half time.

They will look forward to the remaining two matches in the competition against the Wallabies and New Zealand in South Africa with renewed hope.

Not even a yellow card to Willie le Roux in the 68th minute for a deliberate offside could stop the Boks from achieving what so many Test teams‚ bar the British & Irish Lions‚ have failed to do here in nine long years.

Though the Boks were impressive for this bonus-point victory against their bitter rivals in all facets of the game‚ they partly have All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett to thank as he missed four easy conversions that could have proved the difference.

New Zealand opened the scoring after five minutes when Jordie Barrett touched down after he got a pop pass from his brother Beauden following an attacking lineout that caught the South African defence napping.

Beauden Barrett missed the conversion but the All Blacks launched another attack a few minutes later with a move that included Ben Smith and Anton Lienert-Brown but the Springboks managed to defend.