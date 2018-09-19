If you're thinking of purchasing tickets for the Springbok's Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks at Loftus Versfeld on October 6‚ be ready to dig deep into your pockets or savings.

The Blue Bulls Company yesterday announced that general stand tickets‚ which ranged from R380 to R950‚ are sold out.

The next best bet are a limited amount of Castle Corner tickets which start from around R4,595 excluding VAT per person while there are limited shared hospitality tickets for “non-viewing suites” starting at R4195 excluding VAT per person.

The October 6 test between the old foes will be the 97th but the first in Tshwane in more than 12 years.

In their last meeting at the Sunnyside-based rugby venue‚ the Sir Graham Henry-coached All Black beat Jake White's Springboks 45-26 on August 26‚ 2006.

Blue Bulls media‚ marketing and communications manager Shanil Mangaroo said most tickets were sold before the game but South Africa's 36-34 win against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday could have contributed to the remainder of the tickets selling like hot-cakes.

“Most tickets were sold before the Wellington Test that took place on Saturday but it could be that that the result in that Test‚ which was a really epic one‚ had an impact on the remaining tickets.

"What remained of the tickets for the All Black Test were sold out‚” Mangaroo said.

“It's an awesome feeling to have all tickets sold because stadiums are struggling with the matter of selling tickets.

"It's a really special thing.”

While the administrative capital city is where the Boks normally wear travelling teams down before letting altitude take care of the rest‚ the All Blacks have made Tshwane their second home in their past visits.

The Springboks have only won one of five meetings against the All Blacks at Loftus Versfeld since 1970 (which they won) and have lost all professional era Tests in Tshwane.

Those results include the historic series-clinching 33-26 victory the All Black secured under John Hart when that touring squad became the first New Zealand side to win a series in South Africa.

One of South Africa's darkest moments also took place at Loftus Versfeld when John Mitchell's side put Rudolf Straeuli's Springboks to the sword with what was then a record 52-16 demolition.