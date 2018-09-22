Western Province sent out another emphatic message that they are the team to beat in this year’s Currie Cup after brushing Griquas aside 38-12 (halftime 33-7) at Newlands on Saturday.

The defending champions ran in six tries‚ five of them coming in a commanding first half‚ to move to a maximum 20 points after four games. They joined the Sharks at the top of the standings but have a superior point’s difference.

Wing Sergeal Petersen scored twice‚ the second a piece of stunning individual brilliance from a chip ahead‚ up against the touchline‚ to put the game out of reach before half time.

It was the fourth game in a row that WP have earned a try-scoring bonus point as their attacking play continues to swamp opponents although ill-discipline kept the visitors interested on Saturday. WP conceded 12 penalties‚ which could be an issue at the business end of the tournament‚ where they are surely headed now.