Kaizer Chiefs crowned a potentially turnaround week under new coach Giovanni Solinas with a third convincing Absa Premiership win in succession‚ sweeping aside AmaZulu 2-0 at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Amakhosi were worth more goals‚ especially in an opening hour in which they overwhelmed the Durban team with some considerably aesthetically pleasing attacking football that delighted the home fans.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele in the 43rd minute and Siyabonga Ngezana in the 58th were Chiefs’ scorers.

Solinas‚ he likes to attack. And right now‚ Chiefs are loving it.

The Italian also has got guts. After a nervy start‚ then getting his first win of the season with a memorable 4-1 thrashing of Cape Town City away last Saturday‚ most coaches would have consolidated and gone for another against soft‚ off-form Free State Stars at Goble Park on Wednesday night.

Solinas did‚ but with a near-B team who still managed an at times even stylish 2-0 victory.

Against AmaZulu‚ Solinas put out his attacking dream team that he had discussed with journalists at a Chiefs training session a few weeks ago‚ bar injured Leonardo Castro‚ replaced at centre-forward by Bernard Parker.