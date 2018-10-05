Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi has revealed that his try celebration where he imitates tearing his shirt apart was inspired by his childhood idol and former New Zealand captain Tana Umaga performing the haka.

The 24-year old Dyantyi‚ who has scored six tries in eight Test matches of his international debut campaign‚ said he used to marvel at Umaga performing the All Blacks’ pre-match ritual with his brothers as youngsters.

“The story behind it is that growing up I watched a lot of rugby with my brothers and one of the favourite moments as a spectator is that you marvel at the haka‚” he explained.

“It was no different to me and watching Tama Umaga doing it‚ and doing it with so much passion‚ was an inspiration. I got the thing from there and when I started playing the game I took it and made it my own and incorporated it into who Aphiwe is.”

Three weeks ago in Wellington‚ Dyantyi was not overawed by the intimidating haka as he scored two tries when the Springboks handed the All Blacks their first defeat at home in the Rugby Championship since 2009‚ and he will face it for the second time on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.