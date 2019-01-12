Top rugby schools push and shove in poaching rumpus

Two of the country’s leading rugby schools will not play each other after a row over a Grade 9 boy who moved from one to the other.

Wynberg Boys’ High, which was ranked 21st in the country in 2018 by SA School Sports, has cut ties with Paarl Boys’ High, which was ranked 8th, SA Rugby Mag reported.

It said the decision followed the transfer to Paarl of a Grade 9 boy who had a scholarship at Wynberg in contravention of an agreement signed by most traditional boys’ schools countrywide.

The memorandum of understanding says schools should not poach from each other, and applications to change schools should be discussed in advance between the principals of affected institutions.