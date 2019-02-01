The Blitzboks will unveil the next player from their impressive Academy production line in Sydney this weekend when JC Pretorius makes his World Series debut.

Coach Neil Powell has compared the 21-year-old Pretorius in terms of stature and attitude to former Blitzboks star Kwagga Smith.

Given that Powell’s team struggled physically last weekend‚ beefing up in that department was a logical step for a coach trying to rebuild a team.

Pretorius‚ who will play as a hooker in his first tournament for South Africa‚ travelled to Australasia with the team as official reserve and did not get a run in Hamilton last weekend‚ where the Blitzboks placed fourth at the New Zealand Sevens.

“JC is from the same part of the world as Kwagga [Middleburg‚ Mpumulanga] and he is a very Kwagga-like player‚” Powell said.