Robbie Fleck’s tenure as Stormers coach came to an end in a depressingly familiar way – so close yet so far – but he departs with dignity after overseeing a team in a time of instability at the club.

The Stormers conceded a try in the 82nd minute to lose 12-9 to the Sharks on Saturday in their final Pool match of 2019‚ which eliminated the Cape side from the play-offs for a second straight year.

In a season of near misses‚ this was one of the most agonising losses for Fleck’s team‚ which was makeshift at best by the final whistle.

Injuries have decimated the squad. Before Saturday’s game the Stormers went into the match without Siya Kolisi‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ JD Schickerling‚ Herschel Jantjies‚ Juarno Augustus‚ Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ Kobus van Dyk‚ Sergeal Petersen‚ Daniel du Plessis and SP Marais.