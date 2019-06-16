Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls

Community members apparently castrated and killed a man accused of being part of a gang who allegedly raped two girls, aged 14 and 18, on Saturday night in Ivory Park near Tembisa in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said in a statement on Sunday that the two girls were allegedly walking to Lindokuhle township when three suspects armed with a gun and a knife confronted them.

"The suspects then raped them repeatedly. A member of the public who saw the incident alerted the community who came out and confronted the alleged rapists," Dlamini said.

"Two of the suspects managed to escape and the other was caught and allegedly killed by members of the community at the scene."

The police opened a murder case. No arrests have been made.